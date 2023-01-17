Kim could have told me to quit – her belief in me is what drives me on

Kim Murray – REUTERS/Toby Melville

Andy Murray thanked wife Kim for refusing to tell him his time was up during moments of self-doubt last year after scoring the big-time win he has been seeking since his hip operation.

The end of last season was a particularly bleak period, as Murray kept suffering debilitating cramps. Undermined by his lack of endurance, he struggled to put back-to-back wins together, and finished the year with an ugly loss to Gilles Simon – a man he had dominated in his prime.

It would have been easy, Murray said on Tuesday night, for Kim to suggest he abandon the whole project at that point. But instead she boosted his confidence and encouraged him to dig deeper.

“My wife has been unbelievably supportive,” Murray told reporters in Melbourne. “She’s helped a lot, because I would understand if she turned around and said to me – with some of the tennis I was playing at the end of last year, when I wasn’t really having much success – ‘Look, come home, we don’t need to do this anymore.’ But she still believes in me.”

Murray commended his whole team – which includes his coach Ivan Lendl – for remaining loyal through those months of famine last year. But he also emphasised that, ultimately, it is up to him to stay committed to the grand project.

“I’m surrounding myself with people that I trust in and believe in, and I listen to what they tell me,” Murray said. “They all play a role for me, but it would have been quite easy for me to lose belief in myself and to stop motivating myself. At this stage of my career, that has to come from me.”

Over the off-season, Murray’s desire for self-improvement shone through in an intensive training block in Florida. For three weeks in December, he entered a tennis version of “goblin mode”, doing nothing but training, eating and sleeping.

This ferocious effort was the only way to address those cramping issues. And the medicine must have worked. Murray navigated his 4hr 49min marathon against Matteo Berrettini without needing so much as a bathroom break, let alone a visit from the trainer.

“I lived a pretty sort of basic life for those weeks,” Murray explained, of his retreat near a typical American country club in Boca Raton. “I stayed in a house which was a maximum two-minute drive from the court that we practiced on every day there.

“I would just get up at the same time most mornings, go grab a coffee, get down to the practice courts, spend two-and-a-half, three hours on the court, have lunch, then head to the gym in the afternoon, or sometimes go back on the court again.

“I just had very, very little distractions. I was totally focused on my training and on my tennis, the things I needed to do to get better. It’s something that I’ll definitely look to do at times during the rest of this year, to make sure I dedicate enough time to hard work and improving my game.”

For all the obvious value of intensive training blocks, it’s difficult to accommodate them amid the hurly-burly of the tour. Still, we could potentially see Murray duck out of certain tournaments this year – probably during the clay-court swing, which is his least favourite part of the season – to boost his endurance and tune up his skillset.

His ball-striking against Berrettini was the cleanest we have seen from him since he suffered his hip injury six years ago, and his clear tactical mindset stemmed from a palpable confidence in every aspect of his game.

Dan Evans – the British No2 who was following events from the player gym – had a hunch that good things might be around the corner after he and Murray swapped messages last week.

“He’s pretty negative,” said Evans of Murray’s general demeanour and tendency to be hard on himself. “He messaged last week saying, ‘Yeah, [I’ve done] some good work.’ Obviously he feels he’s hitting the ball well if he gives himself a compliment.

“I think the amazing thing is he didn’t cramp,” Evans added. “He obviously had troubles with the cramping and I think he will be happy that he did his pre-season and he got everything right. I mean, he always does. Andy leaves no stone unturned.”

So what is the ultimate goal? As he finished his media duties at Melbourne Park, Murray was asked whether this magnificent victory had made all those years of toil worthwhile. He found the idea mildly ridiculous.

“No,” he replied. “I mean, if someone told me that you’re gonna put all this effort in just to win the first round of a slam against a top player, I’d be like, ‘Well, no.’ It’s amazing, and I’m glad to be a part of the match. But I believe I have more to give than that.”