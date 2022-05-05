Kim Cattrall says ‘it’s heartbreaking’ that the third ‘Sex and the City’ movie involved Samantha getting sexually explicit photos from Miranda’s teenage son

Kim Cattrall attends the after party following the premiere of “Sex and the City 2.”Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Kim Cattrall appeared to confirm that Samantha was going to get “unwanted ‘dick pics'” in the scrapped third “Sex and the City movie.

Cattrall, who refused to star in it, called that storyline choice “heartbreaking.”

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” she said.

“Sex and the City” star Kim Cattrall revealed one of the reasons why she declined to join the now-defunct “Sex and the City 3” movie in an interview with Variety.

She seemingly confirms a detail reported by Variety that her character Samantha Jones was meant to receive “unwanted ‘dick pics'” from Miranda’s then 14-year-old son Brady in a version of the script.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Cattrall said when asked to confirm the detail.

“Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company — maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough. Some people are still recovering,” the “How I Met Your Father” star continued, noting that this was a alternate storyline she and her team came up with.

Kim Cattrall in 2020.Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cattrall said that her idea of a compelling plotline would be if Samantha had to sell her company to “some guy who’s wearing a hoodie, and that’s the dilemma she has.”

“That’s a conflict,” she said, “Instead of an underage boy’s …” Reporter Ramin Setoodeh noted that Cattrall let her sentence trail off.

Cattrall has a history of turning down the franchise that began well before the public fell in love with Samantha Jones on-screen. She told Variety she turned down the role in the original series three times before reluctantly accepting the part.

“At 42, I really didn’t think I could pull it off. I finally said, ‘You’re making a mistake here,'” she explained of her original rejections.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in “Sex and the City.”James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Cattrall has well-documented tension with franchise star Sarah Jessica Parker, who shared with Variety in February that she doesn’t want Cattrall to reprise her role as Samantha. “Because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker told Variety.

“I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know,” Parker continued.

Asked to directly respond to Parker’s feelings in her interview, Cattrall said, “Well, it would never happen anyway. So nobody has to worry about that.”

Cattrall also revealed that she found out about HBO Max’s revival series “…And Just Like That” “like everyone else did — on social media.” Still, Cattrall said she’s content to leave all versions of “Sex and the City” behind.

Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis in “Sex and the City.”HBO

“It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” she said. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me.”

She said she hasn’t watched the series but admitted it does feel “strange” not to be a part of it.

“A world that I know so much about that now I don’t,” she reflected.

