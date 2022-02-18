Killington employees allegedly left toddler in car while skiing

Two Vermont ski resort workers allegedly left their toddler alone in a frigid car while they hit the slopes.

Katelynn Brent, 21, and Cory Ahern, 29, used the chairlift at Killington Resort 10 times while their 2-year-old sat in the backseat of their car in the parking lot while temperatures dropped below freezing, police and reports said.

The couple at first denied they’d left the kid unattended on Feb. 8 but later told cops they checked on the kid after each “run” on the slopes, Kensington Police Department said in a news release this week. The couple has Killington ski passes and the resort’s management found Ahern and Brent used the loading lift gates 10 times that day, the release stated.

The car had been off while weather was windy and 28 degrees Fahrenheit that day, WCAX-TV reported.

Police had been tipped off to the situation and found the car in question as it was apparently leaving the resort.

The parents initially denied leaving their baby but then claimed they checked on the child after each run. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Brent, who lives in Hampton, New York, was suspected of alcohol impairment and charged with DUI after a screening and breath sample was taken, cops said. Both were charged with cruelty.

Child services in Vermont and New York were notified after the arrests, cops said.