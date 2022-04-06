‘Killing Eve’ Spin-Off In Development At AMC Networks – The Hamden Journal

A Killing Eve spin-off looking into the early life of MI6 spymaster Carolyn Mertens is in the works at BBC America and AMC Networks.

Ahead of Killing Eve’s finale episode this coming Sunday, The Hamden Journal understands producer Sid Gentle Films is in early stage development on the spin-off, though it hasn’t got a greenlight yet.

UK newspaper The Sun, which broke the spin-off news, quoted a source saying a finished show was “months, if not years, away”.

It’s unclear whether the new show would air on BBC America, as per its progenitor, or another AMC Networks-owned channel or streaming service.

Carolyn, played by Fiona Shaw, begins the original show as the ruthless and enigmatic head of MI6’s Russia desk and plays a major role in all four seasons of the cat-and-mouse drama. The spin-off will focus on her earlier life, likely looking into her time as young spook in the former Soviet Union.

This comes after season four lead writer Laura Neal hinted at further expansion in an interview earlier this week. In March last year, AMC Networks President of Original Programming Dan McDermott pointed to “potential extensions of this compelling universe” upon announcement of the final run of the original.

A two-episode finale of Killing Eve, which Endevaor Content finances and distributes, airs on BBC America from 8pm, revealing the final fates of Oh’s Eve and Comer’s psychotic Villanelle.

Neither Sid Gentle or AMC were commenting this morning.