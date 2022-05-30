Killer whale stranded in France’s River Seine dies

The killer whale stranded for weeks in France’s River Seine between Rouen and Le Havre has been found dead and will be towed away for autopsy. The Sea Shepherd association says it located the animal on the surface thanks to information given by a sailor. Prior attempts to guide it back to sea failed and revealed it was severely sick, local authorities. Killer whales, which, despite their name belong to the dolphin family, are occasionally spotted in the English Channel but such sightings are considered rare, and even rarer in a river.