Kiko Alonso retires after first practice at Saints training camp

When you know, you know. Kiko Alonso hung up his cleats after his first practice at muggy, humid New Orleans Saints training camp on Friday, having returned to football after a three-year journey in recovering from a torn ACL. WWL TV’s Brooke Kirchhofer first reported that Alonso informed the team of his retirement, which was confirmed by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill on Saturday. It’s not too surprising given Alonso’s age (he’ll turn 32 on Aug. 14) and injury history. He knew it was his time.

So where do the Saints go from here? Dennis Allen recently spoke about the opportunity they gave Alonso, and the depth chart could still use another boost. They may need to sign another linebacker with rookie draft pick D’Marco Jackson on the mend with an undisclosed injury. Several other free agents tried out alongside Alonso this week, including Anthony Hitchens and Jon Bostic, sand it would make sense for one of them to end up signing with New Orleans. Stay tuned.

