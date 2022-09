KiKi Layne Spoke Out On Being Cut From “Most” Of “Don’t Worry Darling” Along With Costar Ari’el Stachel

EntertainmentAssociated Press

A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House

Abigail E. Disney has been critical of the company that bears her name before. In the new documentary β€œThe American Dream and Other Fairy Tales,” Disney argues that the Walt Disney Co. has lost its moral compass. As one of the company’s most prominent and outspoken critics β€” one who happens to be from within the Disney family β€” Disney lays out an unflattering portrait of the company, particularly in regard to pay inequity and the struggles of some theme park employees to sustain their families on minimum-wage salaries.