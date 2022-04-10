Kiké Hernandez reacts to Anthony Rizzo hit to center field while mic’ed up

WATCH: Kiké Hernández mic’ed up for Red Sox vs. Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kiké Hernández continues to impress in his role as a full-time center fielder.

While he had ample experience at the position in his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernández has been playing the position more than ever over his first season and change with the Boston Red Sox.

Red Sox sign Garrett Whitlock to contract extension

Hernández proved on Sunday Night Baseball against the New York Yankees that he’s continuing to hone his craft well, providing the world a glimpse at his thought process while mic’ed up during the bottom of the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.

Hernández told the ESPN broadcast team what his approach would be with Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo at the plate if he hit a ball to center field with runners on second and third.

“If it’s hit hard, he [Jose Trevino] is probably not gonna go home, but I don’t want Rizzo to advance to second base on a hit,” Hernández said.

On cue, Rizzo laced a single to center field, prompting a real time reaction from Hernández. Both Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Trevino scored on the play, but Rizzo held up at first after Hernández got the ball back to the infield quickly enough.