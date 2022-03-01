Roman Roy and Gerri Kellman are taking their chemistry off-screen.

After it was announced that Succession took home the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, Kieran Culkin celebrated the big win by planting a passionate kiss on costar J. Smith-Cameron.

As Succession fans know, the candid awards show moment plays into the untraditional romance between Culkin’s character Roman and Smith-Cameron’s Gerri.

In the HBO series, Smith-Cameron plays the interim CEO of Waystar RoyCo while Culkin is the youngest heir to the Waystar throne.

Succession took the top prize at the SAG Awards on Sunday, beating out fellow nominees The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Yellowstone.

Star Brian Cox accepted the accolade with his costars surrounding him onstage, cursing as he struggled to take off his “F— Off” face mask. “I don’t know if you can read this,” he said of his explicit face covering, which had strong vibes of his foul-mouthed Succession character Logan Roy.

Succession premiered on HBO in 2018 and follows the Roy family as they prepare for the next phase of their media conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo, amid family patriarch Logan Roy’s declining health.

The series — which also stars Jeremy Strong, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook and Nicholas Braun — has released three seasons so far and was renewed for a fourth in October 2021. Though the show has won several Emmys, this is the first time that Succession has been nominated at the SAG Awards.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday, Feb. 27.