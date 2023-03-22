Kieran Culkin and brother Macaulay haven’t met each other’s youngest kids yet

It sounds like a Culkin family reunion is in order.

Succession star Kieran Culkin told Access Hollywood that both he and his older brother Macaulay have yet to meet each other’s newest little ones because of their hectic work schedules. In doing so, Kieran casually let it slip that Macaulay and his partner Brenda Song have welcomed their second child together.

“Well, the cousins live in Los Angeles, we live in New York. I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and as busy as I am there’s just no getting on a plane and going and same with them,” he said at the HBO drama’s season 4 premiere. “I haven’t met no. 2 yet and they haven’t met [my] no. 2 yet either, cause we just haven’t been able to figure that out.”

Kieran and his wife, Jazz Charton, share two children together: daughter Kinsey Sioux, 3, and son Wilder Wolf, 19 months. Macaulay and Brenda’s son, Dakota Song Culkin, was born in 2021 — the same year as Wilder.

However, Kieran says, any chance of introducing the cousins to one another is hampered by the unfortunate reality of how difficult it is to travel with toddlers.

“We have a 1-and-a-half-year-old, the first go around we did that, she was about 19 months, I think? Nightmare,” he remarked. “She’s 3-and-a-half now — now she’s good on a plane — but our son is about a year-and-a-half, so we’re not getting him on a plane anytime soon. It’s just a nightmare.”

Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin in 2001

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Brothers Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin in 2001

Earlier, Kieran noted that, if given the chance, he prefers to just spend time at home with his family. “I live in a very small little world,” he said. “I’m at work and if I’m not, I’m at home with my wife and kids. I don’t really do anything.”

The Culkin brothers acted together several times as child stars, including playing cousins in Home Alone and Home Alone 2.

