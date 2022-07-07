Kidnapping suspect Tzvi Allswang shot in head by police

A Florida kidnapping suspect was shot in the head by a deputy trying to free a therapist taken hostage and repeatedly raped during a harrowing, 15-hour ordeal, authorities said.

Tzvi Allswang, 20, suffered a serious injury, but survived and was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to Allswang’s home in Boca Raton at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday after getting a call from the victim’s partner, asking them to perform a welfare check.

A probable cause affidavit that was obtained by The Post stated that the caller told cops her partner had failed to return home from her client’s house after their therapy session.

When deputies approached the residence, they heard a woman screaming for help and forced their way inside.

Upon reaching the master bedroom, the deputies found Allswang standing inside a closet and holding a knife to a woman’s throat, authorities said.

After Allswang refused repeated commands to drop the knife, Sgt. William Nogueras shot him once in the head, allowing the hostage to break free.

The woman was transported to a hospital in a stable condition and was treated for injuries to her head and body from allegedly being beaten and raped by Allswang.

During an emotional interview with investigators, the woman said that she had gone to Allswang’s home to conduct a therapy session last Friday evening.

She said she was aware that Allswang had a sexual battery charge as a juvenile.

Blood and a large kitchen knife are seen inside the suspect’s master bedroom after he was shot by a deputy. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Offi

At the end of their meeting, the victim said Allswang grabbed her around the chest in a “bear hug” and told her she could not leave. He then took away the woman’s phone and bound her hands behind her back with duct tape, according to the affidavit.

“During the course of the night she pleaded numerous times for him to let her go and he said that he was not going to let her go,” the court document stated.

Allswang allegedly pummeled the therapist all over her body with his hands and knees, bit her nipple and raped her “multiple times,” including with a vibrating massager, which the victim said “really hurt her.”

The woman told detectives that on several occasions during her captivity, she thought Allswang was going to kill her.

When deputies finally responded to the house, the woman said Allswang placed a large kitchen knife against her throat and warned her to be quiet, “or he would cut her throat,” according to the filing.

Deputies saved the victim from Allswang’s home in Boca Raton, Florida, after her harrowing 15-hour captivity. WPEC

Allswang faces a half-dozen felony charges, including attempted murder with a weapon, four counts of sexual battery with force, and kidnapping.

His graphic booking photo shows him with severe swelling to his bandaged head and bruising on his right eye.

Allswang made his initial court appearance on Thursday and was ordered held without bond. He is expected to be back before a judge on Aug. 8.

Nogueras, a 14-year veteran who is currently assigned to the K-9 unit, has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.