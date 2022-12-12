Kidnapped teen beaten with baseball bat for 12 hours, then dumped on road, NY cops say

A teenager in upstate New York was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten before being abandoned on the side of a road hours later, police said.

Three people have been arrested and charged.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was attacked by three people at a house in Malone, a village near the U.S.-Canada border, on the evening of Friday, Dec. 9, according to a Dec. 12 news release from the Malone Police Department.

The suspects, who range in age from 26 to 30, beat the girl over the course of 12 hours, police said. They struck her with a metal baseball bat and poured Clorox, a brand of household bleach, over her, the news release said.

Following the hours-long assault, the victim, who had substantial injuries, was placed in a vehicle and then left along the side of a road in freezing conditions in Bangor, a neighboring town, police said.

She then made her way to a house in town and the occupants dialed 911, police said. EMS personnel brought her to a hospital.

After interviewing the victim in the hospital, the Malone police and New York State Police arrested two women and one man in the assault.

The three suspects, all of whom were residents of Malone, were charged with first-degree assault and kidnapping, police said.

The investigation remains open and additional arrests are expected, according to police. When contacted by McClatchy News, a spokesperson for the Malone Police Department declined to provide further details.

