Kidnapped Florida man drives erratically to get attention of cops

A kidnapped Florida man held captive by three gun-toting suspects drove erratically to catch the attention of nearby sheriff’s deputies — and the risky gambit paid off, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Department.

The quick-thinking victim spotted a police unit while being forced to drive by the trio this past weekend and got himself pulled over.

He flashed a look of “despair” to the responding officer but was too fearful to voice his predicament.

While suspicious, the deputy began to send him on his way. But in a last-ditch effort, the dog breeder quietly flashed a hand signal to the officer to signal his distress.

The deputy then told the man to step out of the car and he felt secure enough to explain the situation.

A search of the other three occupants turned up guns, knives and cash and they were arrested at the scene. They now face a slew of felony raps, including kidnapping, carjacking, armed burglary and home invasion.

A gun found on the kidnapping suspects by police. Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said the victim, an unidentified Port St. Lucie man, was targeted after boasting of his thriving dog breeding business on social media.

The department said Tsdekiel Sellers, 25, of Atlanta, Benyahveen Radcliffe, 25, of Buffalo, and Kashaveeyah Bragdon, 22, of Tallahassee, drove to the man’s home before robbing and assaulting him.

The suspects told deputies they had simply come to Port St. Lucie to meet women.

Drugs that were found during the search by Martin County deputies. Martin County Sheriff’s Office

“They will now go from the Martin County Jail to the St. Lucie County Jail, then to state Prison,” the sheriff’s office said. “Not exactly the companions they were looking for, but…..Woof.”