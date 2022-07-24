Kid Rock fans trash North Dakota State Fair grounds

Now that’s thrash metal.

Angry Kid Rock fans trashed a North Dakota State Fair concert venue by chucking beer cans and storming the stage — leading to one man’s arrest — after the show was cancelled because of bad weather, according to reports.

The wild riot broke out as a storm rolled though the fairgrounds in Minot on Friday night, according to TMZ.

After the show by the “All Summer Long” rocker was put on hold for roughly two hours, it was finally cancelled altogether around 11 p.m., sending some members of the 18,000-strong crowd into a frenzy, throwing cans and other trash at concert workers, video footage shows.

As the mosh pit raged, a furious fan rushed the stage before he was tackled by security staffers, and another unruly concert-goer was hauled away in handcuffs by cops, the outlet reported.

Police cars surrounded the fairgrounds, and the wild crowd was the ushered out by cops, the footage shows.

The Michigan-born musician later took to Twitter to rage about the weather.

“SO PI–ED OFF we could not play for a sold out crowd tonight in Minot, ND (because of high winds),” he fumed. “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

On its Facebook page, the North Dakota State Fair the show was canceled due to “safety concerns of the high winds, lightning, and severe weather in the area” and offered refunds to fans.