Kid Rock defends lewd Oprah rant on Tucker Carlson show

The self-proclaimed “American Bad Ass” refuses to change his tune.

Despite fierce backlash, Kid Rock is refusing to back down from his boozy 2019 rant, which saw the rocker attack Oprah Winfrey by name during a performance in Nashville.

The 51-year-old rapper dropped the bombshell during the latest episode of “Tucker Carson Originals” on Fox Nation.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts — I own what I said,” the singer, whose real name is Robert James Richie, told conservative pundit Carlson, 53.

The “Redneck Paradise” rock was referring to the infamous 2019 incident, during which he’d trashed the billionaire media mogul on stage at the Honky Tonk Bar, which he owns in Nashville.

“Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want women to believe in this s–t,’” the “Cowboy” singer said in the video, uploaded by TMZ. “F–k her, she can suck d–k sideways.”

‘I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan.’ Kid Rock talks about his admittedly drunken rant

Then, to prove he wasn’t “racist,” Rock trashed “The View” host Joy Behar as well, ranting: “I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy, saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar.”

The expletive-ridden soap box session concluded with the Trump supporter being carried off the stage by security. Meanwhile, Rock’s Detroit restaurant Made In Detroit shuttered amid fierce backlash over his profane tirade.

Despite the outrage, the outspoken musician is sticking by his guns.

“I don’t apologize to anybody,” the musician explained when asked about the incident. “I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f—in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f— Oprah.’”

Kid Rock sticks by his words during an interview on Fox Nation’s “Tucker Carlson: Originals.” Fox

The Post has reached out to Winfrey for comment about Rock’s comments.

Elsewhere in the interview, Rock addressed another embarrassing gaffe that night, in which he’d mistakenly trashed TV presenter Kathie Lee Gifford while intending to attack comedian Kathy Griffin for her mock beheading of then-president Donald Trump.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘f–k Kathie Lee Gifford,’” said the rueful rocker. “When it comes back on TMZ or whatever a few weeks later I’m like, ‘Oh man, I like Kathie Lee Gifford.’”

The “Let’s Go Brandon” singer added, “We’ve been kind of friendly throughout the years…now I feel a little bad.”

This isn’t the first time Rock has doubled down on controversial comments. In an infamous incident last year, the rabble-rouser responded to backlash over past homophobic remarks — by repeating the same slur that got him trouble in the first place.