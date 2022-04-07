Kid reporters taunt Jim Carrey that he’ll never beat Sonic, catch him off guard with their paintings

Jim Carrey plays a villain in a family friendly movie series — which means he will never, ever prevail. In this case, that means his bald, double rat-mustached mad scientist Dr. Robotnik versus Sonic (Ben Schwartz), the lightning-quick extraterrestrial hero of Sonic the Hedgehog and its new sequel Sonic the Hedgehog 2, will end with him losing (sorry, we should’ve said “spoiler alert”).

Even our kid reporters Lyla and Luna (daughters of Yahoo Entertainment senior correspondent Kevin Polowy) know it. But Carrey’s not giving in.

“Don’t you count on that,” Carrey says in a maniacal tone in our latest episode of Kid Gloves (watch above). “I have some evil plans that you won’t even be able to conceive of in your tiny human mind.

“I could get lucky. He could trip. Imagine if he just tripped going that fast.”

Though Luna and Lyla are only 6 and 9, respectively, they’ve done their homework. And they want to know if Carrey still “talks out of his butt,” a gag made famous in his Ace Ventura movies.

“I do lots of things out of my butt,” Carrey cracks. “I talk, I sing, I play the trumpet.” Carrey would not, however, be goaded into a live demonstration. “He’s hoarse right now,” he explains.

Jim Carrey in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. (Photo: Paramount)

The girls also asked if the actor was married to another one of our biggest celebrities, pop star Mariah Carey.

“No, but I came close a couple of times,” Carrey says. “Whenever I get near her, it’s like a siren. She sings and I’m like, ‘Ooooh. It’s meant to be.’ We’re a lot alike. Except she’s missing an ‘r’ [in her last name].”

And in true Kids Gloves form, the girls roasted Carrey, who has made a hobby of painting unflattering caricatures of politicians like Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell in recent years, with their own artwork lampooning him: Lyla’s piece shows the actor with a Hitler-esque ‘stache, Luna’s simply depicts the devil.

“It captured my true essence,” Carrey, playing the good sport, laughed.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 opens Friday.

— Video produced by Anne Lilburn and edited by John Santo

