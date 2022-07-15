Kid goes viral taking Steph Curry’s ‘night night’ celebration to new level

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Kid goes viral taking Steph’s ‘night night’ celly to new level originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kids nowadays don’t want to just shoot like Steph Curry, they want to celebrate like him too.

The four-time NBA champion changed the game of basketball with his one-of-a-kind 3-point shooting, but his celebrations have been even more unique.

One young hooper took Curry’s epic “night night” celebration and ran with it.

The celebration came into fruition this past postseason when Curry would lift both of his hands to his head and do the sleeping motion – indicating to opponents and their fans that it was time for bed.

The celebration even crossed leagues and reached the WNBA when Bay Area native and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu nailed a dagger and followed it with the “night night” celly.

Curry’s iconic celebrations influenced another young boy who drained a deep three and then hit the Curry sway.

Talk about making an impact.

