Kid Cudi Hit by Water Bottles at Rolling Loud Miami, Leaves Stage After Four Songs

After replacing his frenemy Kanye West as a headliner at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami, Kid Cudi’s July 22 headlining set was cut short after multiple water bottles were thrown at him from the crowd.

Cudi was performing the fourth song of his set, “REVOFEV,” when what appeared to be a bottle thrown from the crowd hit him square in the face.

“Yo, I will walk off this stage if you all throw one more fucking thing up here, I will leave, I will leave right now,” he said after the impact. “Throw one more fucking thing on this stage and I’ll walk off, I’m not fucking playing. I’m not fucking playing, you will ruin it for everybody. I’ll fucking leave If I get hit with one more fucking thing, if I see one more fucking thing on this fucking stage, I’m leaving. Don’t fuck with me.” Almost immediately, another water bottle was thrown at Cudi and he walked off.

Watch two different angles of the incident below:

Although West’s performance was canceled days before the festival, he showed up during Lil Durk’s set that evening, where the duo performed “Hot Shit,” the new Cardi B song on which they both feature, as well as West’s classic “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1.” Notably, the latter song features vocals from Cudi. Watch the pair’s performance below.

