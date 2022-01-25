j-cole-halsey-kid-cudi-govball-lineup – Credit: ImageSPACE/MediaPunch/AP; Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images; Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Kid Cudi, Halsey, and J. Cole will headline the 2022 Governors Ball Festival, which will return to Citi Field in New York City June 10 through 12.

Cudi will headline the first day of the festival, which will also boast performances from Migos, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Louis the Child, Skepta, Jpegmafia, Beabadoobee, Aly and AJ, Paris Texas, Quin XCII, Julia Wolf, and more. Halsey will feature on day two, along with Flume, Roddy Ricch, Jovi, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, Peach Tree Rascals, and DJ Diesel (a.k.a. former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal).

The festival will close out June 12 with J. Cole, Glass Animals, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, Becky G, Jazmine Sullivan, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Coin, Soccer Mommy, Duckwrth, Del Water Gap, J.I.D., and more. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

Tickets for Governors Ball 2022 will go on sale this Thursday, Jan. 27, at 12 p.m. ET on the festival’s website.

