Kid Creole, Rapper With Grandmaster Flash, On Trial For Murder – The Hamden Journal

Kid Creole, part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is on trial for murder in New York City.

Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. His trial began on Friday.

The rapper is claiming self-defense in the case. Creole allegedly stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because, his lawyer said, he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.

The stabbing incident happened as Creole was heading to his maintenance job in midtown Manhattan around midnight on Aug. 1, 2017. Jolly allegedly asked him “What’s up?” to precipitate the confrontation. .