Kid Creole, Rapper With Grandmaster Flash, On Trial For Murder – The Hamden Journal

Kid Creole, part of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, the first rap group to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, is on trial for murder in New York City.
Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is accused of stabbing a homeless man to death in 2017. His trial began on Friday.
The rapper is claiming self-defense in the case. Creole allegedly stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife after becoming enraged because, his lawyer said, he thought Jolly was gay and hitting on him.
The stabbing incident happened as Creole was heading to his maintenance job in midtown Manhattan around midnight on Aug. 1, 2017. Jolly allegedly asked him “What’s up?” to precipitate the confrontation. .
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is New York City. It’s 12 o’clock at night. Who’s saying ‘What’s up?’ to you with good intentions?” Creole’s lawyer, Scottie Celestin, told the jury. “His fear for his life was reasonable.”
Celestin also claimed Jolly died from a dose of the sedative benzodiazepine at the hospital, not the stab wounds.
“The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him,” Dahl said. “Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No.”
Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five is best known for their 1982 rap song, “The Message.” The group formed in the late 1970s in the Bronx and became the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.