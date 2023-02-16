Kiah Roache-Turner’s ‘Sting’ Lands Distribution Deals — Berlin Briefs – The Hamden Journal

First-Look Image From Kiah Roache-Turner’s ‘Sting,’ Cornerstone Inks Deals

Production has wrapped in Sydney, Australia, on Kiah Roache-Turner’s Sting. Cornerstone is handling worldwide sales and distribution on the pic. Studiocanal has inked a deal to release in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Switzerland, and Benelux. Additional deals include Lucky Red (Italy), Diamond Films (Latin America, Spain, Portugal), Nordisk (Scandinavia), Kinoswiat (Poland), Pasatiempo Pictures (Baltics, CIS), Karantanija (Ex-Yogoslavia), Italia (Middle East), Filmfinity (South Africa) and Terry Steiner International (airlines). The film synopsis reads: One cold, stormy night in New York City, a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider… Check out the first image from the pic above.

Magnolia Acquires ‘A Compassionate Spy’ For North America

Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to A Compassionate Spy, the documentary from Hoop Dreams‘ Steve James that premiered in Venice. It focuses on controversial Manhattan Project physicist Ted Hall, who provided nuclear secrets to the Soviet Union, and is told through the perspective of his loving wife Joan, who protected his secret for decades. Magnolia, which acquired from Participant, will release the film in theaters later this year.

Paramount Acquires Matt Johnson’s ‘Blackberry’ In Multiple Territories

Paramount announced today it has acquired all international rights outside select territories to BlackBerry, directed by Matt Johnson (The Dirties). The film is set to have its World Premiere in competition at the Berlin International Film Festival. IFC Films will release the film in 2023 in the U.S. Additional territories sold include Falcon Films for the Middle East, NonStop Entertainment for Scandinavia, Pasatiempo Pictures for CIS, and Skeye for airlines. The film tells the story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the world’s first smartphone and stars an ensemble cast including Jay Baruchel (This Is The End) and Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)