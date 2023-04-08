Khris Middleton will rehab and hope to be ready for playoffs after sustaining knee injury

The Milwaukee Bucks received a scare Wednesday, as star forward Khris Middleton sustained a knee injury against the Chicago Bulls. With the playoffs quickly approaching, there was some concern about Middleton’s availability.

Middleton underwent imaging Thursday, and while there’s still some uncertainty over whether he will miss time, there’s at least hope he can return for the playoffs, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Imaging reportedly came back clear on Middleton’s right knee. He will rehab over the next week in hopes of returning to the team in time for the postseason. At 58-22, the Bucks are currently the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team’s first playoff game wouldn’t take place until April 15 at the earliest, giving Middleton a little over a week to get right.

Khris Middleton hopes he can return for the postseason. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Middleton dealt with various injuries — including knee soreness — during the regular season, limiting him to just 33 games. The team took it easy with Middleton once he returned, limiting his minutes. Once March rolled around, however, Middleton started seeing more regular playing time. Prior to Wednesday’s game, Middleton played at least 30 minutes in seven of the team’s last 12 contests.

Middleton has managed knee soreness throughout his NBA career, though never during the season. He said the issue began after he tore his meniscus in college.

Though the Bucks excelled without Middleton during the regular season, getting him back to full health would be a massive boost for the team. During the Bucks’ championship run in the 2020-21 NBA season, Middleton averaged 23.6 points per game.