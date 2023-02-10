Khris Middleton, Kawhi Leonard out for Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers game tonight at Crypto.com Arena

After a wild day of trades and a win over the Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks (38-17) conclude their West Coast trip with their second consecutive game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles — this time to face the Clippers (31-27).

The Bucks were without Khris Middleton, who was given the night off as part of the team’s injury management on his right knee.

Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m.

Follow below for updates tonight.

A Twitter List by journalsentinel

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Bucks newsletter for updates on the team.

Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday said he was awake when Kevin Durant was dealt from Brooklyn to Phoenix in the early minutes of Thursday morning, and acknowledged he was paying attention to a feverish NBA trade deadline day.

“A lot happened,” he said. “I was stressed out and I feel like; I mean, I felt like I knew I wasn’t going to get traded but sometimes you never know.”

Earlier in the day, Wesley Matthews cautioned there was still time for him to be dealt after he heard about Jordan Nwora, George Hill and Serge Ibaka being traded for Jae Crowder. Pat Connaughton joked about still being on the team, too.

But of the Bucks who weren’t moved, Grayson Allen was the one who had his name most associated with potential deals than anyone – and he was well aware of it.

“I still look for it and looked at all the rumors and stuff, but I didn’t feel like I was at a point where it was affecting me or how I was playing,” the 27-year-old told the Journal Sentinel. “I was more just curious, wanted to be in the know. So I paid attention to it. I had a couple conversations with my agent about it. But at the end of the day nothing happened. It would be my third time getting traded so, I’m not new to it at all.”

After being drafted by Utah in 2018, he was traded to Memphis in the summer of 2019. He was then dealt to the Bucks in the summer of 2021, and each experience was different for him.

“To be honest my rookie year I was involved in trade rumors around Mike Conley the whole year and it didn’t happen until after the season,” he said. “When I was in Memphis there were no trade rumors and I just got a call and it was like ‘hey, you’re traded.’ So there was no lead up to it.

Story continues

“I understand it can happen whether there’s rumors or tweets about it or not. I mean, I’d rather know. Just paying attention to the league as a whole, it’s interesting and entertaining reading all the trade rumors. So, it’s hard to look at everything without seeing yourself in there if your name’s floating around.”

Allen is having a solid season for the Bucks, shooting 40.3% from behind the three-point line and averaging 10.5 points per game. He has started 49 of his 51 games heading into Friday night’s game.

“For last year and this year I felt like I was a part of what we had going and being here past this afternoon kind of solidifies that – for at least this year,” he said. “So it does feel good.”

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play

Kawhi Leonard will be held out of the game for right knee injury management. The 31-year-old forward has played in 32 games this season and is averaging 22 points per game.

Los Angeles will also be without Bones Hyland, Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard and John Wall as all were involved in trades Thursday.

Bucks injury report

Who do the Bucks play next?

Milwaukee will be off until Feb. 14 when they return home to host the Boston Celtics. It will be their first meeting since the Celtics won 139-118 on Christmas Day. But, the Celtics will be without star guard Jaylen Brown (facial fracture). They are led by MVP candidate Jayson Tatum and reigning defensive player of the year Marcus Smart.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Bucks vs. Clippers score, game updates at Crypto.com Arena