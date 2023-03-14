Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Tristan Thompson with Both Kids in Birthday Tribute

Khloé Kardashian Calls ‘Baby Daddy’ Tristan Thompson the ‘Best Father’ in Birthday Tribute https://www.instagram.com/p/CpvjtE2PvFj/

Khloé Kardashian is sharing sincere birthday wishes for Tristan Thompson.

The Good American co-founder, 38, penned a tribute to the NBA star on his 32nd birthday on Instagram Monday.

Kardashian shared photos of moments where Thompson is spending time with their two children — a 7-month-old baby boy whose name has yet to be shared and daughter True, who turns 5 next month — as well as Thompson’s oldest, Prince Oliver, 6, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

The first photo shows the siblings peering down at their baby brother, who is lying across True’s lap, being held with the basketball player’s help.

In another photo, Thompson — who is also dad to son Theo, 15 months, with Maralee Nichols — poses with two of his kids and Amari, his 16-year-old brother who has epilepsy. Also appearing in the photos is Kardashian’s niece, Dream Kardashian, 6.

“Happy birthday @realtristan13. You are truly the best father, brother & uncle,” The Kardashians star wrote.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles,” she continued. “My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud.”

Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with ‘Mini Me’ Daughter True

Tristan Thompson/instagram Tristan and True Thompson

“Happy birthday baby daddy,” she concluded.

Mom Kris Jenner also praised Thompson for his growth during a challenging time — after mom Andrea Thompson’s sudden death from a heart attack at her Toronto home on Jan. 5.

“Happy Birthday, Tristan! I know this year has been hard so far, but you seem to find the positive and the light amongst the sadness. You look at the glass half full and it has been so great watching you grow as a dad, a friend, a brother, an uncle, and a son,” the momager, 67, wrote on her Instagram Story.

“You have shown me such inspiration and many lessons when it comes to how you deal with adversity and challenges that seem insurmountable. You have used these challenges as opportunities to better yourself day by day, and I know how proud your mom is of the man you have become. Thank you for that and for being such a special part of our family. We love you very much!!!”