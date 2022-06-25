Khloe Kardashian Shares Daughter True’s Sweet Annual Tradition Honoring Local Firefighters

The Kardashian family is celebrating our heroes.

On June 24, Khloe Kardashian shared that she and her daughter True Thompson, 4, have a special annual tradition where they bring ice cream to firefighters at the local station. As seen in an Instagram post documenting their visits throughout the years, Rob Kardashian‘s daughter Dream has also been along for the ride.

“Talk about cuteness!!!” Khloe wrote in the caption on June 24. “It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station.”

The post included adorable photos of their latest trip to the station, as well as a video of the girls dancing along with some firefighters. According to Khloe, her family has been visiting the same station for years.

“Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now,” the reality star shared. “Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend.”

The Good American founder also took the opportunity to thank the staffers at the station. “Go station 125!! Go!!!!” Khloe added. “You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!!”

The fire station visit comes just days after Khloe stepped out with Tristan Thompson for their daughter’s dance recital. The June 18 outing marked the first time Khloe had been photographed with her ex since December, when news broke that the NBA player had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

The former couple were joined by Kris Jenner, Dream, and Kim Kardashian‘s youngest kids Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.

Khloe later shared a selfie with Dream and True from their big day on Instagram. “Today was incredible!” she wrote. “Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!”