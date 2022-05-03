Khloé Kardashian says she ‘almost had a heart attack’ on Met Gala red carpet

Khloé Kardashian says she was a ball of nerves on fashion’s biggest night.

The reality star and Good American co-founder attended her first Met Gala on Monday and shared on Twitter that first-time jitters were in full effect.

“Am I supposed to admit that I almost had a heart attack on that carpet tonight? My anxiety was through the roof!” she tweeted early Tuesday morning, following the star-studded event.

Supporters rallied behind the reality star in response to her candid tweet.

“I saw video of you posing and I thought that must be so exhausting. You looked amazing, but how uncomfortable that we live in a world where we normies just watch the same ppl year after year pose on the red carpet with lots of anxiety. Hugs Khlo glad you survived!!” one person wrote.

“Just think of that! You’ve been to THE MET. You killed it and you had one of the best dresses and you had fun and khloe, it happened,” another tweeted.

Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/Getty Images)

Her custom Moschino look was created in just ten days, a comparably short turnaround compared to other Met Gala gowns.

She shared her gratitude for the custom, gold-shingled look on Twitter as well.

“I am so incredibly honored that I was invited to the MET wearing @Moschino. @ITSJEREMYSCOTT designed my dress in about 10 days,” she wrote.

On the red carpet Monday night, she shared that she was feeling nervous but was happy to be there.

“I feel good. It’s a much shorter carpet than I thought. Still, it’s so scary but it’s fabulous. And I’m so excited to be here,” Kardashian said. “I need a glass of champagne, so that’s what I’m mainly looking forward to. And I just had to be part of this experience,” she said.

She has been open about the “deteriorating” effects of anxiety in the past.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, airing on Hulu, the 37-year-old likened her struggles with anxiety to having a heart attack as she prepped for an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Story continues

“I have to do James Corden,” she told her friend, Malika Haqq. “I just have such anxiety about going. It’s never the interview, it’s more the aftermath. I have to listen to everybody say this, or judge you, or overanalyze something you say, or pick this apart … this s*** used to be fun.”

She shared that unsettling feeling extended to what she chooses to post on social media as well.

“Even anxiety to post photos on Instagram,” she said. “Even when I’m like, ‘I barely did retouching’ but I’m so afraid to post it because people are gonna say I did this.”

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.