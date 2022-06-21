Khloé Kardashian Is in Early Stages of Dating After Tristan Thompson Breakup: Source

Khloé Kardashian is moving on with a new romance.

The Kardashians star, 37, is dating someone, a source tells PEOPLE. The insider says the relationship is still in its early stages, but Kardashian is feeling really good with her new mystery man — a private equity investor she met when sister Kim Kardashian introduced them at a dinner party a few weeks ago.

According to the source, Kardashian attended a family lunch outing Saturday with ex Tristan Thompson after their 4-year-old daughter True’s dance recital. However, she and the Chicago Bulls athlete, 31, hardly ever speak, except for when it comes to co-parenting matters.

On Friday, Kardashian denied an online rumor that she was dating “another NBA player,” writing in an Instagram comment that it is “Definitely NOT True!!!” She added, “I am not seeing a soul,” and shared, “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

The Good American co-founder’s statement came after Thompson was sued for child support in December by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols after a months-long sexual relationship, during which they conceived a son. The baby, named Theo, was born earlier that month.

An insider later told PEOPLE that Thompson’s infidelity was “devastating” for Kardashian and she will “never take him back again.”

The cheating drama unfolded on the recently aired season finale of The Kardashians on Hulu. Kardashian opened up about watching the emotional discovery play out on the reality series during a Disney FYC screening and Q&A event last week.

“It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time,” she said. “And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things. Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us.”