Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting baby via surrogate

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, here in 2018, are expecting their second child together. (Photo: Getty Images for Remy Martin )

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together. The former couple is welcoming a baby via surrogate, a spokesperson for the reality star confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. They are already parents to 4-year-old daughter, True.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” the representative for Kardashian said.

A source close to the erstwhile couple confirms that the baby was conceived before Thompson’s cheating scandal in December, when it was revealed he had a child with another woman. Kardashian is not back together with the NBA player and they communicate about co-parenting matters, the insider adds.

The Good American co-founder has been open about wanting more children and previously explored the option of surrogacy with Thompson. At the time, they were together.

“I did have one and then it fell through,” Kardashian shared last summer. “There’s so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I’m still on that journey. It’s just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it’s not. It’s challenging for me.”

Thompson was first embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2018 when it was revealed he stepped out on The Kardashians star, who at the time was his fiancée, while she was pregnant. The duo reconciled, but split again when it was reported he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

Thompson and Kardashian continued to co-parent and got back together during the pandemic. Their relationship was rocked again when it was revealed last year that Thompson cheated — an affair that resulted in a pregnancy. The woman, Maralee Nichols, gave birth to son Theo in December making Thompson a father for the third time. He also has son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.

June’s season finale of The Kardashians captured the reality star’s reaction to the Nichols news. She called Thompson’s behavior “despicable” and “humiliating.”

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world,” Khloé shared. “I’m embarrassed.”

She continued: “I’m replaying every event, every grand gesture, every trip, every date … all of that was a lie. I feel just not really in my own body, these things are just happening and I’m going through the motions. But when things happen to you a few times, you do kinda become immune to them, which is really sad.”

Kardashian has yet to comment on the news.