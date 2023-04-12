Khabib Nurmagomedov lists his ‘MMA GOAT top 15’ fighters

UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the best MMA fighters to ever compete in the sport.

Many pundits and Nurmagomedov’s fighting peers have him high on their list of greatest fighters. After all, it’s hard to go undefeated through 29 professional fights, especially when competing at the highest level of the game.

Nurmagomedov recently revealed his “MMA GOAT top 15” list on Twitter, which is filled with legends of MMA. Scroll below to check out Nurmagomedov’s list of names (which actually total 20) and how he ranked them.

15. Dominick Cruz/Frankie Edgar

Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz (24-4)

Frankie Edgar (24-11)

14. Mirko Cro Cop/Stipe Miocic

Mirko Filipovic

Mirko Cro Cop (38-11-2)

Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic (20-4)

13. Dan Henderson/Mauricio Rua

Dan Henderson (32-15)

Mauricio Rua (27-14-1)

12. Randy Couture/Cain Velasquez

Randy Couture (19-11)

UFC Hall of Famer

UFC 13 heavyweight tournament champion

Former UFC heavyweight champion

Former UFC light heavyweight champion

Cain Velasquez (14-3)

11. Royce Gracie

Royce Gracie (15-2-3)

10. B.J. Penn

B.J. Penn (16-14-2)

UFC Hall of Famer

Former UFC lightweight champion

Former UFC welterweight champion

UFC 41 lightweight tournament co-champion

9. Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya (24-2)

8. Kamaru Usman

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 01: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is seen on stage during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Kamaru Usman (20-3)

7. Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo (31-8)

UFC Hall of Famer (2023 class)

Two-time former UFC featherweight champion

Former WEC featherweight champion

6. Henry Cejudo

UFC 238: Post-fight press conference

Henry Cejudo (16-2)

5. Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier (22-3)

UFC Hall of Famer

Former UFC heavyweight champion

Former UFC light heavyweight champion

Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix champion

4. Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson (24-4-1)

Former UFC flyweight champion

ONE Championship flyweight champion

ONE Championship flyweight grand prix champion

3. Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva (34-11)

2. Georges St-Pierre

Jan. 31, 2009; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre celebrates with the champions belt after defeating B.J. Penn (not pictured) during the welterweight championship in UFC 94 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. St-Pierre defeated Penn with a fourth round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georges St-Pierre (26-2)

1. Fedor Emelianenko/Jon Jones

Fedor Emelianenko (40-7)

Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) ORG XMIT: NVDB127

Jon Jones (27-1)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie