Khabib Nurmagomedov lists his ‘MMA GOAT top 15’ fighters

UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is widely considered to be one of the best MMA fighters to ever compete in the sport.
Many pundits and Nurmagomedov’s fighting peers have him high on their list of greatest fighters. After all, it’s hard to go undefeated through 29 professional fights, especially when competing at the highest level of the game.
Nurmagomedov recently revealed his “MMA GOAT top 15” list on Twitter, which is filled with legends of MMA. Scroll below to check out Nurmagomedov’s list of names (which actually total 20) and how he ranked them.
15. Dominick Cruz/Frankie Edgar
Dominick Cruz
Dominick Cruz (24-4)
Frankie Edgar (24-11)
14. Mirko Cro Cop/Stipe Miocic
Mirko Filipovic
Mirko Cro Cop (38-11-2)
Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic (20-4)
13. Dan Henderson/Mauricio Rua
Dan Henderson (32-15)
Mauricio Rua (27-14-1)
12. Randy Couture/Cain Velasquez
Randy Couture (19-11)
-
UFC Hall of Famer
-
UFC 13 heavyweight tournament champion
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion
-
Former UFC light heavyweight champion
Cain Velasquez (14-3)
11. Royce Gracie
Royce Gracie (15-2-3)
10. B.J. Penn
B.J. Penn (16-14-2)
-
UFC Hall of Famer
-
Former UFC lightweight champion
-
Former UFC welterweight champion
-
UFC 41 lightweight tournament co-champion
9. Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya (24-2)
8. Kamaru Usman
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 01: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is seen on stage during the UFC 276 ceremonial weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kamaru Usman (20-3)
7. Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo (31-8)
-
UFC Hall of Famer (2023 class)
-
Two-time former UFC featherweight champion
-
Former WEC featherweight champion
6. Henry Cejudo
UFC 238: Post-fight press conference
Henry Cejudo (16-2)
5. Daniel Cormier
Daniel Cormier (22-3)
-
UFC Hall of Famer
-
Former UFC heavyweight champion
-
Former UFC light heavyweight champion
-
Strikeforce heavyweight grand prix champion
4. Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson (24-4-1)
-
Former UFC flyweight champion
-
ONE Championship flyweight champion
-
ONE Championship flyweight grand prix champion
3. Anderson Silva
Anderson Silva (34-11)
2. Georges St-Pierre
Jan. 31, 2009; Las Vegas, NV, USA; UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre celebrates with the champions belt after defeating B.J. Penn (not pictured) during the welterweight championship in UFC 94 at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino. St-Pierre defeated Penn with a fourth round TKO. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Georges St-Pierre (26-2)
1. Fedor Emelianenko/Jon Jones
Fedor Emelianenko (40-7)
Jon Jones celebrates after defeating Ciryl Gane in a UFC 285 mixed martial arts heavyweight title bout Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) ORG XMIT: NVDB127
Jon Jones (27-1)
Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie