Keyser shocks Hampshire in 58-35 romp, advances to section title

Mar. 3—ROMNEY, W.Va. — Keyser threw everything it had at Hampshire in the Class AAA, Region I, Section 2 semifinals on Wednesday night.

To say it worked would be an understatement.

The Golden Tornado whipped out a 2-3 zone, surprising the cold-shooting Trojans, and Keyser built a double-digit lead. When the second half rolled around, the ball-handling of Noah Broadwater and Hunter Van Pelt preserved it, as Keyser blitzed Hampshire, 58-35.

Keyser (7-16) will play for the section title at Berkeley Springs (17-5) tomorrow night.

“This is the most relaxed I’ve seen our team play,” Golden Tornado head coach Johnny Haines, Jr. said. “Our strategy was to come out, change it up and do some things we haven’t done all year. I think our zone kind of frustrated them a little bit so we could take the inside game away.”

Keyser split with Hampshire in two regular-season meetings, with the home team winning by the same 42-38 margin. The Golden Tornado, who implemented a 1-3-1 zone during the second half of the season, switched up their defense to great success in the rubber match.

Keyser opened the game up 12-0 and led 28-16 at intermission. The Tornado outscored the Trojans, 14-6, in the third to up their margin to 42-22 entering the decider, and Broadwater and Van Pelt beat the Hampshire press to perfection in the fourth to spring the road upset.

Broadwater tallied a game-high 17 points, seven steals and six assists. Van Pelt scored nine, adding five assists.

Mike Schell, battling among the Hampshire trees, just missed a double-double with 12 points and eight boards. Drew Matlick finished with six points and Braydon Keller chipped in five.

For Hampshire, who finishes the season 12-10, Alex Hott tallied a team-best 11 points, followed by Zack Hill with nine and Easton Shanholtz with five.

“Hats off to Keyser, they were phenomenal tonight,” Trojans head coach Dan Alkire said. “(Haines) had his kids prepared more than I did.”

Story continues

Broadwater was active defensively in the opening half, turning three steals at the top of the Tornado’s 1-3-1 trap into transition buckets. Broadwater had 13 first-half points, making six field goals.

Keyser’s early-game flurry began with a pair of threes from Schell and Broadwater. Broadwater had nine points during the run.

Hampshire had plenty of opportunities in the opening quarter, which it trailed 14-5 after, but it struggled to finish at the rim to take advantage of its significant height advantage.

Hott trimmed the Tornado margin to 16-8 with seven minutes to play in the second quarter — he had three 3-pointers for nine points during the first half. However, Keyser scored 10 of the next 15 points to maintain a double-digit edge at the half.

Seven different Keyser scorers found the bottom of the net in the opening half.

Up next, Keyser heads to Berkeley Springs, who defeated Trinity, 64-44, on Wednesday night. Win or lose, the Golden Tornado have clinched a spot in the co-region title game for a chance to make states.

A longer story will be available online and in Friday’s edition of the Times-News.

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.