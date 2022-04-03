Keys to victory for 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament title game

NEW ORLEANS — And then there were two.

Kansas and North Carolina are the last teams standing, with one final game remaining in this men’s NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, the No. 1-seeded Jayhawks played the part as the favorite in dispatching Villanova, while the No. 8-seeded Tar Heels escaped with a thrilling win over rival Duke.

“I think dwelling on the two wins against Duke doesn’t help us against Kansas,” UNC coach Hubert Davis said. “Playing for the national championship, if you’re not motivated for that, you shouldn’t be playing.”

Which team comes out on top in Monday night’s national championship matchup (9:20 p.m. ET, TBS)? A look at the keys to victory for each team.

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Leaky Black (1) celebrates after defeating the Duke Blue Devils in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.

How Kansas (33-6) can cut down the nets: The Jayhawks have a dominant big man in senior 7-footer David McCormack, who’s developed his skill in the paint over the course of his KU career. He had 25 points and nine rebounds against Villanova, with coach Bill Self calling him “fabulous” and adding, “We’ve always known he’s the guy.” While KU has great guard play, especially from All-American Ochai Agbaji, McCormack’s frontcourt presence can ignite this team, opening up driving lanes and 3-point shooting opportunities. How McCormack plays against UNC All-American Armando Bacot will be a difference-maker.

How North Carolina (29-9) can cut down the nets: UNC’s backcourt, namely Caleb Love, who has been brilliant in this NCAA Tournament and made a game-defining 3-pointer with 28 seconds remaining against Duke. Love helps UNC control the momentum of the game with his fiery play and fearlessness in taking big shots. R.J. Davis (18 points vs. Duke and 30 in UNC’s upset of No. 1-seed Baylor) will be another key, emphasizing that guard play is where the Tar Heels can be on attack mode vs. KU.

Key player for the Jayhawks: Remy Martin. The transfer guard from Arizona State has emerged as an offensive weapon off the bench, leading the Jayhawks in scoring in three NCAA Tournament games, though Martin was quiet in the win over Villanova, finishing with three points off 1-for-5 shooting from the field. Coach Bill Self has said Martin is a lightning rod, and if the Jayhawks want to cut down the nets, they’ll need more consistent production.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) reacts after a play during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes during the NCAA Tournament.

Key player for the Tar Heels: Brady Manek. The 6-8 transfer from Oklahoma continues to be a 3-point marksman in the NCAA Tournament, and his outside shooting and ability to stretch the floor will be meaningful against Kansas. Manek (14 points) was quieter in the win over Duke, but another big game like his 26-point showing vs. Baylor can help lift this team to another upset.

The pick: North Carolina. Davis loves when his team plays with emotion. Whether it’s Love hitting a dagger jumper and pointing at the crowd or Manek draining a clutch 3-pointer before pounding his chest, this is a team that wears its heart on its sleeve in a way that helped the Tar Heels beat a more talented Duke team. That quality will drive another huge win over fellow blue-blood KU.

