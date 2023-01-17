Keyontae Johnson alley-oop stuns No. 2 Kansas, Jalen Wilson in OT thriller

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson, left, tries to steal the ball from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Keyontae Johnson went toe-to-toe with Jalen Wilson on Tuesday. Then he sealed the deal with an emphatic alley-oop in the game’s final seconds to secure an 83-82 overtime thriller for No. 13 Kansas State.

The Wildcats survived a career night from Wilson in the process to send the defending champion Jayhawks to just their second loss of the season.

Kansas State controlled the game early en route to a 44-39 first-half lead then rode a 9-2 second half-run to retake control of the game in the second half, 66-61. The rivals then traded blows down the stretch before a pair of free throws from Wilson tied the game and 72-72, ultimately forcing overtime.

The game remained tight in the extra session before a Johnson alley-oop dunk from Markquis Nowell with 24 seconds remaining put Kansas State up for good while sending Bramlage Coliseum into a frenzy.

Johnson tallied 24 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in the win. Senior guard Desi Sills added 24 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals off the Kansas State bench. The Wildcats overcame a career effort from All-Big 12 Kansas forward Wilson, who tallied 38 points and 9 rebounds in the loss while hitting multiple big shots down the stretch.

The performance was the latest big effort for Johnson, who transferred this season from Florida after nearly two full seasons off from basketball. Johnson collapsed during a 2020 Florida game vs. Florida State. He was given emergency treatment on the floor and taken off the court on a stretcher. He was hospitalized with a reported heart condition and placed in a medically induced coma. He recovered, but wasn’t expected to play basketball prior to announcing last May that he was planning to transfer.

Johnson entered Tuesday averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He tallied 28 points and 9 rebounds in a win over No. 6 Texas on Jan. 3. He posted 24 points and 9 rebounds in a win over No. 19 Baylor four days later.