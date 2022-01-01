Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark set on fire

Key West police are on the hunt for two men who burned part of the iconic Southernmost Point buoy in the early hours of 2022.

The widely photographed tourist attraction, which reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental USA,” was charred when the vandals lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the monument around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

The flames were captured by webcam images of the site, which also showed the two men igniting the blaze. The fire was put out without incident by firefighters.

Webcam footage captures two men setting fire to a Christmas tree in front of Key West’s iconic Southernmost Point buoy. southernmostpointwebcam.com

The fire left part of the landmark charred. southernmostpointwebcam.com

The arsonists are still at large, police said. southernmostpointwebcam.com

Police inspect the scene where arsonists set fire to a Christmas tree. https://southernmostpointwebcam.com/

Charring seen on the historic landmark. AP

Later in the day, people gathered to snap photos in front of the badly burned giant red, black and white buoy.

The site is the southernmost point of Key West’s street grid, but there are parts of Florida that are situated further south. The true southernmost point of the US is in Hawaii.

With Post wires