Key West’s Southernmost Point buoy repaired after fire damage

Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy, damaged by vandals last week, has been fully repaired, officials announced this week.

The 20-ton concrete buoy — which as its name suggests, marks the southern-most point of the continental United States — was damaged after two vandals set fire to a Christmas tree just beside it. .

David B. Perkins, Jr., 22 and Skylar Rae Jacobson, 21, are now facing charges of criminal mischief. Both men were filmed torching the tree on a webcam. They took pictures standing by the burning tree before abandoning the flames, which were later doused by Key West firefighters.

“The Southernmost Point is one of the most iconic spots in the Florida Keys,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said. “People come from around the world in order to be photographed in front of this statue.”

The buoy is one of the area’s most popular landmarks. AP

The buoy, first installed in 1983, is one of the most popular local tourist attractions. Its front reads “90 miles to Cuba” and also bears an homage to the Conch Republic.

With Post Wires