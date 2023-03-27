Key pro day takeaways and burning questions for C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Will Levis

Pro days are like dress rehearsals. Unnecessary but popular.

For top prospects, there is little on-field information to gain from scripted workouts. Bryce Young (927), CJ Stroud (830), and Will Levis (738) have a combined 2,495 collegiate throws. Throwing roughly 60 passes in shorts should validate evaluations, not change them.

There is value in experiencing a quarterback prospect up close. Hearing the way the balls sprays off their hand or how they speak to their teammates during drills are minute details provided at pro days. There are also opportunities to meet with prospects, which helps teams learn more about players’ emotional intelligence.

The Panthers spent last week visiting Ohio State, Alabama, and Kentucky on consecutive days. Let’s round up some takeaways from C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and Will Levis’s pro days, including specific questions the Panthers should be asking each prospect.

C.J. Stroud showcases his feet

Stroud had the best on-field workout at the combine and he parlayed that momentum through his pro day at Ohio State. He threw surgically and put on a clinic throwing to Buckeyes receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison Jr. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback showcased a variety of throws while highlighting his off-script playmaking and out-of-pocket mobility.

He missed a few deep throws rolling to his left but he displayed urgency and athleticism outside pocket, validating his Peach Bowl performance against Georgia. Stroud is an effortless vertical passer. His throwing motion never faltered. He connected with Harrison on a 40-yard post route by driving through his hips, keeping his cleats in the ground to generate power. Stroud throws with similar ease in rhythm and timing situations. His quick throws have an identical throwing motion to his long balls. Such consistency ensures Stroud is mechanically sound.

Stroud was pinpoint throwing across the middle and down the seam during his workout. His ball accuracy allowed his receivers to catch passes in stride. Every throw was fluid and natural. He’s a comfortable and routine pocket passer and proved that again at his pro day.

Key questions for Stroud

Several evaluators have shared inconclusive grades on Stroud as a bonafide leader and motivator. While Young’s persona garners Jalen Hurts comparisons, Stroud leaves more to be desired from those evaluating him from afar. Which is why the questions the Panthers ask Stroud (and the other QBs) in their private moments are critical.

How would Stroud describe his mental makeup?

Ask Stroud to explain why his obsession with football is healthy.

Can Stroud share an example of when emotional intelligence helped him problem-solve at Ohio State?

Is he committed to using his feet to win at the next level?

Stroud lost games versus Big Ten rival Michigan in back-to-back seasons. When things did not go right at Ohio State, whose fault was it?

Bryce Young holds back

As a former Heisman winner, Alabama’s Bryce Young is navigating the offseason evaluation process from the pole position. His 79 touchdowns over two seasons are the most in SEC history and his electric game tape merits his collegiate accolades. Young is letting his resume talk for him. His pro day was routine. He checked all the necessary boxes, throwing quick game, intermediate crossers and a few deep posts. He only bootlegged on a couple of reps, rolling both left and right for scouts to judge his mobility. The workout felt condensed but not underwhelming.

He drove the ball with consistent velocity and command. There were a few overthrows but leading a collegiate receiver too far is better than underthrowing them. Young threw several opposite hash deep outs to the field. On tape, he more often threw deep in-breakers rather than outside the numbers. Seeing him make such long throws with precision was helpful. His exceptional balance and coordination were on display while throwing outside the pocket.

Young did not showcase his assortment of arm angles as scripted workouts are not conducive to his ad-libbed creativity.

Key questions for Young

Discovering what separates Young from other under 6-foot NFL quarterbacks is critical. The Panthers must figure out exactly why Young will be a better pro than Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Tua Tagovailoa, and Kyler Murray.

Besides being himself, what makes Young different than other short quarterbacks?

How did his role in Alabama’s locker room change from 2021 to 2022?

Can Young share an on-field example of when listening proved more productive than commanding?

How does he deal with losing football games?

What does Young look for or desire in go-to tight ends and wide receivers?

Will Levis rips it deep

Kentucky’s Levis worked out in a skintight, no-sleeve Nike top. His shoulders and biceps shined, greased from sweat as his workout unfolded. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds, he is physically built like a WWE wrestler. He demonstrated the power of a professional wrestler, too.

All of his short and intermediate throws were fastballs. He has a cannon but did not demonstrate an ability to throw with touch. He’s a one-speed player who appeared to tire as his workout evolved. On multiple crossing routes, receivers had to slow down to complete the catch. He showed an inconsistent ability to create YAC (yard after the catch) throws. There are concerns about his ability to judge necessary downfield ball trajectories.

Levis plays with sheer power but there is more to be desired as a natural quarterback. His pro day was a carbon copy of his game tape.

Key questions for Levis

Levis possesses a lot of desirable attributes. Maximizing his pro potential will depend on if he’s a completed product or if he has considerable room for improvement. Levis was a backup at Penn State for two years before starting at Kentucky during the past two seasons. He’s played for four different offensive coordinators in each of the past four seasons. That is where questions about his future development begin. Levis is also the oldest of the top four quarterback prospects. He’ll turn 24 in June.

What were the pros and cons of having four different offensive coordinators?

Share the most valuable lesson learned while at Penn State?

How does being an older prospect help his projection?

Levis played through multiple lower-body injuries this season. Did he adjust his playing style to compensate for his pain?

When he commits a turnover, what does he say to himself before returning to the sideline?

Can Levis detail his ideal offense and why it’s the best fit for him?

Richardson on deck

Florida’s Anthony Richardson is set to work out at the Gators’ pro day on Thursday. Panthers executives and coaches are set to attend.