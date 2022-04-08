Key dates for filing and extensions, claiming credits and planning for refunds

Pulling out every excuse in the book to avoid doing your taxes this weekend? Here’s a stat that might shame you into gear.

A bit more than half of all the returns that the Internal Revenue Service expects to receive during 2022 have already been filed.

Yep, nearly 81.4 million federal income tax returns were done as of March 25 – slightly more than three weeks before this year’s April 18 filing deadline for most of the country.

The IRS estimates that it will receive 160.7 million returns in 2022. The agency by the end of last week processed 78.8 million returns, up 3.8%, from the same time a year ago.

As you get started putting together your returns, here are a few things to keep in mind.

If you have any tax questions, feel free to fill out this form, which also is below. USA TODAY will be answering top reader questions as we go through the 2022 tax season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 taxes due: Deadlines, refunds, extensions and credits this year