Kevon Looney, Warriors agree to three-year, $25.5M contract

Report: Looney agrees to return to Warriors on three-year deal

Kevon Looney reportedly is returning to the Bay.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday, citing sources, that the center agreed to return to the Warriors on a three-year contract worth $25.5 million.

Looney has spent all seven seasons of his NBA career with Golden State. In 2021-22, Looney averaged 6.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game. He played all 82 regular-season games for the Warriors last season and didn’t miss a single playoff contest, leading the team’s rebounding charge throughout its run to winning a fourth league title in the last eight years.

