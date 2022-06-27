Kevon Looney re-signing with Warriors?

There is growing pessimism, league sources say, among teams interested in pursuing Kevon Looney about the ability to pry Looney away from the newly minted champions in Golden State. Looney is increasingly expected to re-sign with the Warriors on a multiyear deal after playing a vital role in their fourth title run in a span of eight seasons.

Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Not too long ago, it seemed like Kevon Looney’s time with the Warriors was ticking away.

Now, re-signing him has to be priority No. 1 this offseason nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:11 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, P.J. Tucker, John Wall, Kevon Looney (and more) all feature prominently in my latest around-the-league notes column as we dribble closer to Thursday’s opening bell in free agency: marcstein.substack.com/p/my-nba-free-… – 2:18 PM

Kendra Andrews: Bob Myers on Patrick Baldwin Jr.: “I guess we like Milwaukee guys.” Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney and assistant coach Chris DeMarco are all from Wisconsin. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / June 24, 2022

Mark Medina: Warriors GM Bob Myers said “we’ll try” with retaining their key free agents (Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II), but mindful of the market place. Myers: “Our hope and our goal is to bring all of those guys back.” -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / June 22, 2022

If Payton II and Looney return on a $6 million per year salary and the remaining roster is filled out with their first-round pick and players signed to the veteran minimum, Golden State is projected to spend $390 million in salary and tax penalties. -via ESPN / June 18, 2022