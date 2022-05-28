Kevin Spacey Supported By ‘Peter Five Eight’ Producers On Sex Charges – The Hamden Journal

Kevin Spacey, facing charges of assault in the UK, has received the support of the producers of Peter Five Eight, the film intended to mark his comeback after five years off screen.

The actor’s return to work has been overshadowed by the UK police confirming they have charged Spacey with four charges of sexual assault on three men in the UK between 2005 and 2013, plus a fifth offence of causing a man to “engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

Producers VMI Worldwide have continued their efforts to sell the film at Cannes Film Festival and have issued a statement, defending their leading man:

“While it’s unfortunate that increased negative press is timed with Kevin returning to work, it’s also to be expected. There are those who wish for him not to act, but they are outnumbered by fans worldwide who await an artist they have enjoyed for decades returning to the screen.

“The production has no knowledge or comment on the various swirling allegations and believe it’s a matter for the courts to determine validity if it exists. Peter Five Eight is a film for fans who care more for the art than the scandal.”

Spacey has been out of the public eye since 2017, when he faced previous allegations of sexual impropriety, all of which he denied. He was dropped from his lead role in the final season of Netflix political drama House of Cards and was replaced by Christopher Plummer in the Getty kidnapping family drama All the Money in the World.

Spacey who won Oscars in 2000 and 1996, faces being charged formally by the UK police if and when he next returns to the UK, either voluntarily or after extradition proceedings. The Times of London added that neither the Home Office nor the UK Metropolitan Police would comment on whether such proceedings had been initiated.