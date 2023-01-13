Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty To Seven UK Sexual Assault Charges – The Hamden Journal

Kevin Spacey has pled not guilty to seven charges relating to alleged sexual assaults in the UK.

The Academy Award-winning actor appeared today at the Southwark Crown Court via video link. Wearing a black suit, shirt and a light colored tie, he spoke to confirm his real name, Kevin Fowler, and then deny all seven charges put to him.

The seven charges were brought by a single male complainant. The incidents are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2004. They span three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

A trial date has been set for June 6, 2023, the date given to case of brought by three men that Spacey has already plead not guilty to. Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, agreed to join the cases, meaning they will be dealt with in one single trial, which is expected to take about four weeks.

A pre-trial review was today set for April 5. Three other pre-trial hearings will take place in March and April.

On Monday (January 16), Spacey is set to be honored at an event organized by Italy’s National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin. The two-time Academy Award winner will give a public masterclass, moderated by the museum’s director Domenico De Gaetano and then receive the institution’s Stella della Mole Award for lifetime achievement.

Spacey, known for films such as American Beauty and The Usual Suspects and Netflix’s drama House of Cards, has seen his career upended since allegations relating to his sexual conduct began surfacing