Kevin Spacey Formally Charged in U.K., Will Appear in London Court on Thursday

Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault in the U.K., the Metropolitan Police confirmed today.

Spacey has also been charged with “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

More from Variety

The actor is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

The four historic assaults are alleged to have been perpetrated against three men, now in their 30s and 40s, between 2005 and 2013, a period during which Spacey served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater. The Met Police have said the incidents were alleged to have taken place in London and Gloucestershire.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), the U.K. version of the D.A., spent over a year reviewing the evidence before confirming last month they had authorized police to press charges. In a statement to “Good Morning America,” Spacey said he would voluntarily surrender himself to U.K. police to be charged before defending himself in court.

“I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise,” said Spacey. “While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the U.K. as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

The U.K. charges are the latest in a long line of legal battles – both civil and criminal – for Spacey after allegations were first made about him in 2017. Spacey was the toast of television for his role in Netflix flagship series “House of Cards” until Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed News of historic allegations against Spacey. Rapp alleges the actor made a non-consensual sexual advance toward him when Rapp was just 14 years old during a party.

Story continues

Rapp is currently suing Spacey in a New York court for sexual abuse.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.