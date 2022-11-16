Kevin Spacey Facing Seven More Sexual Offense Charges In The UK – The Hamden Journal

Kevin Spacey is facing a further seven sexual offense charges in the UK.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the charges, which are additional to the five he was charged with in June.

The development comes after House of Cards and American Beauty and two-time Oscar winning actor Spacey was found not liable in actor Anthony Rapp’s high-profile sexual misconduct lawsuit.

“The CPS has authorised additional criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 63, for a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004,” said Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the CPS Special Crime Division today.

“The CPS has also authorised one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

In July, Spacey entered a plea of not guilty for the original five charges, which relate to three men who are now in their 30s and 40s and are alleged to have taken place between 2005-2013. He will stand trial in June next year.