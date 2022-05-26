Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in UK

Reuters Videos

WHO condemns Russia’s aggression in Ukraine

VIDEO SHOWS: STORY: The resolution was approved by 88 votes in favor and 12 against, with 53 abstentions, the meeting’s president Hiroki Nakatani said, prompting a standing ovation by the resolution’s backers.Typically, the WHO annual assemblies make decisions by consensus. A parallel proposal submitted by Russia, which mimics the language of the original one, has yet to be voted on by the member states.U.S. ambassador Bathsheba Crocker and Britain’s ambassador, Simon Manley, along with other countries, called on member states to vote against Russia’s resolution and in favor of Ukraine’s proposal.”If you vote in support of Russia’s resolution, you are standing with a country trying, quite literally, to destroy what this body stands for,” said Crocker.WHO Europe member states have already passed a resolution that could result in the closure of Russia’s regional office.Moscow calls its actions since Feb. 24 a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression