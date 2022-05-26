Kevin Spacey charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in the U.K.

Kevin Spacey (pictured in 2019) has been charged with sexual assault. (Photo: Getty Images)

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the United Kingdom.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Crown Prosecution Services’s Special Crime Division, said, “The CPS has authorized criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in the English county of Gloucestershire in April 2013.

It follows a review of the evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police in its previous investigation into the actor.

Spacey was questioned by Scotland Yard detectives about sex assault allegations in the U.K. back in 2019. The Oscar winner was voluntarily interviewed under caution — but not arrested — in May 2019. The Hollywood actor had been facing six allegations of sexual assault in the U.K. between 1996 and 2013.

Spacey, who was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, was one of the first Hollywood stars to face allegations in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Actor Anthony Rapp alleged he was 14 when Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance to him in 1986. Spacey said he did not remember the alleged encounter but apologized for any “inappropriate drunken behavior.”

The star was fired by Netflix’s House Of Cards and removed from his completed film All The Money In The World in re-shoots costing millions.

The Old Vic found 20 people who claimed they had been subjected to inappropriate behavior from the actor. Spacey has denied all allegations against him.