Kevin Spacey Appears In Southwark Crown Court As Date Set For UK Trial – The Hamden Journal

A date has been set for Kevin Spacey’s high-profile UK trial on charges of sex offences.

The American Beauty star’s trial has been set for 28 June, it was revealed in Southwark Crown Court today, which is where trial will take place for four weeks.

Spacey appeared via video link from an undisclosed location, according to Reuters, where the 63-year-old only spoke to confirm his name and could hear the proceedings during a circa-15-minute hearing. He has been granted unconditional bail prior to the trial.

Spacey has previously pleaded not guilty to 12 charges relating to alleged offences against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. He appeared at London’s Old Bailey last year and denied five allegations relating to three men, before subsequently appearing at Southwark Crown Court to plead not guilty to additional charges relating to a different complainant.