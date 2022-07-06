Kevin Smith Is Back as Silent Bob in Long-Awaited, Star-Studded Meta Sequel

Twenty-eight years since “Clerks” redefined the buddy comedy in 1994, Kevin Smith is finally finishing out his trilogy.

The trailer for “Clerks 3” officially debuted ahead of a special two-night only theatrical run thanks to Fathom Events and Lionsgate. The third film will premiere September 13 and 15 in more than 700 U.S. movie theaters at 7 p.m. local time both nights with an exclusive look behind the scenes with director Smith and the cast. Smith will also take the latest installment of the franchise on a “Clerks III Convenience Tour” roadshow throughout September and October, starting in New Jersey on September 4.

“Clerks 3” picks up with Randal (Jeff Anderson) reconsidering his life’s purpose after surviving a heart attack. Randal sets out to make a movie about his life working at the Quick Stop convenience store, and auditions a slew of actors ranging from Ben Affleck to Fred Armisen and Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in the meta-comedy. Of course, Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) will also be making cameos.

“Jay and Silent Bob are like C-3PO and R2-D2,” Randal tells Dante (Brian O’Halloran). “They’ve been here since the first movie which is the last time they were cool, but they’ve been with the franchise so long, they still give them cameos and put them on the lunch boxes.”

Trevor Fehrman, Rosario Dawson, Michelle Buteau, and Justin Long also star in the ensemble comedy.

“‘Clerks III’ is the definition of event cinema, especially if you are a Kevin Smith fan or a maven of independent cinema,” Eda Kowan, Lionsgate’s EVP of Acquisitions & Co-Productions, said. “This film rounds out the story that started a revolution in filmmaking. And to bring it to the fans on the big screen, there is no greater partner in the world of event cinema than Fathom Events.”

Smith famously shut down the idea of kickstarting the financing for “Clerks III” following payment and rights disputes with The Weinstein Company. The writer-director added that the initial script for the third installment was 137 pages long and the “Empire Strikes Back” of the franchise. In 2019, Smith held a live benefit reading for his shelved script. The film was acquired by Lionsgate in 2021 and filmed that summer.

“In the story this time, I give Randal the heart attack that almost killed me,” Smith said on Instagram, referring to his own near-fatal heart attack. “But rather than succumb to the reality of middle age, Randal rages against the dying light by telling the story of his life in an indie film he shoots with his fellow clerks at Quick Stop! 27 years ago, I made a movie about Dante and Randal that made my dreams come true and changed my life — so now I get to return the favor!”

“Clerks III” premieres in theaters September 13 and 15.

Check out the trailer below.

