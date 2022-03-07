Let’s make one thing clear: Ja Morant is an MVP candidate, and his Memphis Grizzlies (44-22) are one of the NBA’s best teams. The young and rebuilding Houston Rockets (16-48) are among the league’s worst. None of that changed based on Sunday at Toyota Center.

But for one night, Houston’s young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green each outdueled one of the NBA’s best guards during Houston’s stunning 123-112 victory (recap) over Morant and the Grizzlies. For the Rockets and their fans, as evidenced by the immediate reaction on social media, the win offered hope of better days in the future.

Morant had 22 points and 6 assists but struggled as a shooter, making just 7-of-20 (35.0%). Meanwhile, Porter scored a game-high 29 points on 11-of-21 shooting (52.4%) and had 19 in the third quarter alone as Houston rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit. He also had 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Green added 24 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. He shot 8-of-17 overall (47.1%), and two of those makes came against tough defense in the closing minutes as Houston worked to put the game away.

Here’s a roundup of highlights, social media reaction, and what was said postgame by the players and head coach Stephen Silas.

Highlights

