Kevin McCarthy to speak to Madison Cawthorn over orgy remarks

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will have a word with freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) after he made comments on a podcast last week that fellow GOP lawmakers said depicted them as sex-crazed party animals.

A number of Republicans at a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday sounded off about Cawthorn’s claims that some of his colleagues had invited him to orgies and snorted lines of cocaine in front of him, Politico reported.

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), one of the lawmakers who reportedly rose to speak, said he was getting grilled by media members about Cawthorn’s claims of drug use and debauchery.

Womack reminded his caucus colleagues that many of them hit the sack at 9 p.m. and still use fax machines and flip phones, before criticizing Cawthorn for lumping them all together with his accusations of craven behavior.

Cawthorn, 26, likened Capitol Hill to the corrupt and sexually charged environment portrayed in the Netflix series “House of Cards” during a podcast interview last week.

“The sexual perversion that goes on in Washington. I mean, being kind of a young guy in Washington, where the average age is probably 60 or 70 — [you] look at all these people, a lot of them that I’ve looked up to through my life, I’ve always paid attention to politics,” Cawthorn, who was elected in 2020, told the Warrior Poet Society podcast.

“Then all of a sudden you get invited: ‘We’re going to have a sexual get-together at one of our homes, you should come.’ ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’ And then you realize they’re asking you to come to an orgy,” he added.​

Rep. Madison Cawthorn claimed older lawmakers have invited him to orgies and he’s witnessed leaders snort cocaine. BACKGRID

Cawthorn also claimed to have seen people he described as leading national anti-addiction efforts snort coke.

“You watch them do a bump of cocaine right in front of you,” he said. “And it’s like, this is wild.”