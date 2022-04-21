Kevin McCarthy planned to tell Trump to resign after riot, book claims

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy planned to tell President Donald Trump to resign in the aftermath of last year’s Capitol riot, saying he’d “had it” with the 45th president, according to a new book.

The anecdote about McCarthy’s exasperation is reported by New York Times scribes Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns in their upcoming book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” which cited hundreds of interviews with lawmakers and other officials.

The book claims the California Republican grew increasingly frustrated with Trump in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, telling fellow Republicans, “I’ve had it with this guy.”

At the time, McCarthy was reportedly very critical of Trump in private, saying his remarks at the “Stop the Steal” rally ahead of the riot “were not right by any shape or any form.” During a call with his colleagues two days after the violence, the top House Republican even faulted the then-president for “inciting people.”

During the same call, McCarthy reportedly raised invoking the 25th Amendment — which lays out a process by which the vice president and members of the cabinet can remove a president from office — but ultimately decided it was not an option.

Two days after that, on Jan. 10, McCarthy told leadership that he planned to call Trump and tell him to resign.

“What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it,” he said, according to the book. “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

McCarthy reportedly acknowledged that it would be unlikely that Trump would follow his suggestion.

During that same conversation, according to Martin and Burns, McCarthy said he wished social media giants such as Twitter and Facebook would remove the accounts of fellow Republican lawmakers from the sites — as they had done with Trump following the riot.

“We can’t put up with that,” McCarthy reportedly said. “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?”

Mark Bednar, a spokesman for McCarthy, adamantly denied the allegations, telling the New York Times that “McCarthy never said he’d call Trump to say he should resign” and he “never said that particular members should be removed from Twitter.”

Neither Bednar nor a Trump spokesperson responded to requests for further comment from The Post.