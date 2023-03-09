Kevin McCarthy Hands Marjorie Taylor Greene The Gavel And Critics Shudder

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) presided over the House as speaker pro tempore on Wednesday, a development that drew fierce criticism.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) temporarily handed the gavel to Greene, who in recent weeks has called for a “national divorce.”

Spotlight-seeking Greene played a pivotal role in McCarthy winning his drawn-out bid for the speakership.

After his victory, McCarthy reportedly later declared his political love for Greene, saying he’d “never leave” and “always take care” of her.

Critics shuddered at the conspiracy theory-endorsing, Donald Trump-loving Georgia congresswoman sitting in the speaker’s chair.

